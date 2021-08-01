2:00:08 UKvsUGAFootball2020

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops walks into the locker room after the University of Kentucky vs. University of Georgia football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK lost 14-3. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Coach Stoops and the Wildcats find themselves down a commit for the 2022 class. 

Jeremiah Caldwell, a three-star defensive back, announced on Sunday afternoon via Twitter that he has decommit from Kentucky. 

Caldwell, who hails from Belleville, Michigan, committed to the Cats in January and was recruited by former defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale. 

Clinkscale, who created a recruiting path for Stoops in Michigan, left UK in May to take the same position at Michigan.  

Caldwell is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Michigan and holds offers from both Michigan and Michigan State.   

The loss of Caldwell brings UK's amount of verbal commits for 2022 down to 11.

