Coach Stoops and the Wildcats find themselves down a commit for the 2022 class.
Jeremiah Caldwell, a three-star defensive back, announced on Sunday afternoon via Twitter that he has decommit from Kentucky.
August 1, 2021
Caldwell, who hails from Belleville, Michigan, committed to the Cats in January and was recruited by former defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.
Clinkscale, who created a recruiting path for Stoops in Michigan, left UK in May to take the same position at Michigan.
Caldwell is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Michigan and holds offers from both Michigan and Michigan State.
The loss of Caldwell brings UK's amount of verbal commits for 2022 down to 11.