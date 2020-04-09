Former Kentucky guard Johnny Juzang has decided to return home.
The freshman announced on Twitter that he would be continuing his college career as a Bruin at UCLA, just 15 minutes from where he grew up.
I’m coming home ! #4sUp pic.twitter.com/IsqD8ViPTv— Johnny Juzang (@JohnnyJuzang) April 9, 2020
"I've always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavillion," Juzang said in his Twitter statement."Bringing a title back home is something that motivates me like nothing else. I can't wait to put on that blue and gold."
He also said that he would be applying for an immediate eligibility waiver in an effort to suit up this coming year. Otherwise, he would not be able to play until the 2021-2022 season.
Juzang played in 28 games for the Wildcats, scoring in double digits twice, including the season finale at Florida.