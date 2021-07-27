The Kentucky Wildcats just added a big-time piece to the wide receiver room.
Jordan Anthony, the nation’s fastest high school sprinter from Tylertown, Mississippi, has committed to UK.
Anthony, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, chose the Wildcats over Ole Miss, Florida State and Houston, among others.
“I just want to thank god and my family for helping me become the man I've become to succeed in life,” Anthony said in his commitment post.
Kentucky co-defensive coordinator and former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall recruited the sprinter to the Bluegrass.
The 5-foot-11 receiver won the 100M dash at the Nike Outdoor Nationals Boys’ Track and Field Championships with a time of 10.21 seconds.
Anthony’s decision comes after his cousin and high school teammate Jeremiah Dillon elected to stay home and commit to Ole Miss over Kentucky earlier this month.
Anthony will add some versatile speed to new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s playbook when the class of 2022 arrives at the Commonwealth.