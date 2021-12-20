Two of Kentucky’s top receivers will not participate against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps were involved in a car accident over the break since Kentucky defeated Louisville on Nov. 27, according to offensive coordinator Liam Coen Monday afternoon. The extent of their injuries and status going forward are unknown.
“All is well. They are okay, but will not be available for the game against Iowa. They're totally fine. They're doing well,” Coen said. “They're here to begin treatment, they're doing all those things they've been trying to get back to be able to play, but it just doesn't look like they'll be available for us in the Iowa game.”
Ali and Epps combined for 772 passing yards and four touchdowns this season.
Ali was previously sidelined for the LSU and Georgia games due to a leg injury suffered in their 20-13 victory over Florida in October. The injury ends Ali’s playing career at Kentucky, who, over five seasons amassed 1.447 passing yards and eight touchdowns from 2017-2021. He was 36 yards away from passing Felix Wilson for 10th all-time on Kentucky’s receiving yards list.
”They will not be available down in the Iowa game, but I want to let you know that they are okay. Everything's okay,” Coen said. “They're here getting treatment. It's just probably not worth it for their futures.”