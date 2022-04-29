After a tumultuous college career, Kentucky's Josh Paschal heard his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night, being selected 46th overall by the Detroit Lions.
The defensive end is the second Wildcat to be selected in the draft, joining Wan'Dale Robinson, who was drafted 43rd overall by the New York Giants.
Paschal became the only three-time full-season captain in school history in 2021, which was one of the many accolades the Prince George's County, Maryland native earned over the course of the year.
He notched First Team All-SEC and Fourth Team All-American honors in his final go-round in Lexington. In his career, he played 52 games, collecting 139 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.
Paschal's college career encompassed much more than football. In July 2018, he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, eventually undergoing multiple surgeries and a year of immunotherapy treatment on the bottom of his right foot.
The 6-foot-3, 268-pound defensive end earned a 6.32 prospect grade from NFL.com, naming him an eventual "plus starter."
Now, the UK fan favorite will look to make a name for himself in Detroit.