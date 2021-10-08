Kaden Moorman, the No. 4 player in Kentucky in the class of 2023 (24/7 Sports,) has committed to play for Coach Stoops and the Wildcats. The three-star running-back out of Franklin County picked UK over Wisconsin and Toledo.
The decision comes not even a week after a commitment date was released, which was announced immediately following Moorman’s visit to Kroger Field on Saturday.
Moorman’s commitment doesn’t come as a surprise, as the RB has been projected to the Wildcats for some time now. Moorman is also a cousin of UK wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. UK asst. head coach Vince Marrow led Moorman’s recruitment from the start.
“I feel like Coach Marrow sees my true potential,” Moorman said earlier this week. “I felt at home.”
Moorman’s junior season has been impressive thus far, as the five-foot-ten, 215 pound standout is rushing a team-high 777 yards through 92 attempts. Moorman has also averaged 110 yards-per-game rushing and 14 touchdowns this season.
Moorman joins Fredrick Douglass athlete Ty Bryant as the lone commitments in the Cats’ 2023 class, which ranks 30th nationally.