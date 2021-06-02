Kentucky's softball season may be over, but the celebrations have just begun for junior catcher Kayla Kowalik as she was named 2021 First-Team NFCA All-American Wednesday afternoon.
With this selection, the New Braunfels, Texas native becomes the fifth All-American selection in program history. She joins Molly Belcher (2009), Kelsey Nunley (2016), Katie Reed (2017) and Abbey Cheek (2019). Nunley, Cheek and now Kowalik are the only three to receive First-Team honors as a Wildcat.
“[Kowalik] is very, very impressive," Kentucky softball head coach Rachel Lawson said. "She just completely dedicated herself plus she’s brilliant. She’s incredibly bright, she knows the game both from a slapping perspective and a catching perspective and I can’t say enough about what an elite level player Kayla is.”
Not only did she finish second in the nation in batting average (.495), she also become the first Wildcat to ever record 100 hits in a season. Her 100 hits are leading the nation ahead of the World Series tournament that Kentucky failed to reach after a Super Regional sweep by Alabama.
Kowalik was stellar behind the batter, but took a huge step forward in the box, recording 11 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 37 RBI's and 23 stolen bases. The 12 homers are the first of her career.
"You cannot be an elite level softball player without being incredibly strong so she was very disciplined there,” Lawson said. “[Kowalik] added the long ball to her game, she got a lot better at bunting so she was just a great triple threat.”
Despite her First-Team All-American status, she was Second-Team All-Conference behind Alabama catcher and SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill.
Kowalik will have two years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2022 season.
