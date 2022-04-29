After three seasons in Lexington, Keion Brooks Jr will look to complete his college career elsewhere.
First reported by On3, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native has entered the transfer portal. The announcement comes following his decision to test the NBA Draft waters in the beginning of April.
Brooks started 33 games this season for Kentucky, averaging a career-high 10.8 points per game. He notched 10 or more points on 17 occasions in the 2021-22 campaign, including his career-best 27-point night in UK's 80-62 demolition of Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse in January.
"His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future," head coach John Calipari said when Brooks announced his decision to test the draft waters. "He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide."
The 6-foot-7 forward was a rarity in Lexington, having played meaningful minutes for Calipari for three seasons. Brooks now joins Dontaie Allen and Bryce Hopkins in Wildcats who have entered the portal in the offseason.