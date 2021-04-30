Former Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph didn't have to wait long on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected 44th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.
🗣 KELVIN JOSEPHWelcome to #CowboysNation, @bossmanfat1❕#DallasCowboys | #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/1AiFCygsL7— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 1, 2021
Joseph transferred to Kentucky after a stint at Louisiana State University, where he left after breaking team rules. After arriving in Lexington, he sat out during the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
The newest Cowboy started nine games for the Wildcats prior to opting out before regular-season finale against South Carolina. He finished with 25 tackles and four interceptions, the second most in the SEC this past season. He also held fourth-team SEC honors.
This marks the third time the Kentucky football program has at least one player drafted in both the first and second rounds of the NFL Draft: 1966, 2019 and now 2021.
Congratulations @bossmanfat1 on living your dream! #BBN #RecruitandDevelop pic.twitter.com/PLLHng3dKT— Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 1, 2021
Cowboys 2nd RD pick Kelvin Joseph 😤2nd most INTs in the SEC last season pic.twitter.com/KI6EjJKznH— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021
Prior to tonight, Kentucky also saw their star linebacker Jamin Davis get taken 19th overall to the Washington Football Team. Several other Wildcats are projected to hear their names called before the end of the draft on Sunday.