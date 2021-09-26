Despite their best efforts, neither No. 10 Kentucky nor No. 5 Marshall could get an edge on one another as they reached a 0-0 draw in Huntington.
The ‘Cats led the game in shots, attempting eight shots with five on target. Marshall put up six shots with only one overtime attempt being on target. Both teams fell to 0-0-2 in Conference play.
Kentucky came into the match following a 1-0 win over Western Michigan back home at The Bell. Brock Lindow had the lone Wildcat goal in minute No. 74 to secure the Kentucky victory. The win brought UK to 5-0-1.
The closest either team got to putting up a goal came in the 15th minute when UK’s Martin Soereide put up the lone shot on target of the half, but it was saved by Marshall’s senior goalie Oliver Semmle.
Out of the break the ‘Cats wasted no time immediately putting up two shots on target after a corner kick in the 47th minute, but both were saved by Semmle. The Wildcats put up another shot on target not long after, but it too was saved.
Neither team were able to record any shots on target as time slowly ticked away in Huntington. It soon became apparent that 90 minutes was not enough to decide this game, and both teams remained scoreless as time ran out. The ‘Cats still led Marshall in shots with six total shots (four on target) and Marshall having just three shots with none on target.
In the first overtime it was Kentucky who took the upper hand, with Eythor Bjorgolfsson putting up another shot on target in the third minute of the extra period, but it was saved by Semmle.
Marshall fired a strong shot on target hoping to end the game at the overtime buzzer, but time once again ran out as Kentucky goalie Jan Hoffelner came up with the save. Marshall’s last second attempt was the lone on target attempt of the extra period.
Neither team was able to get the edge and time ran out for the final time with both teams scoreless.
Kentucky returns to action next week, traveling to Dayton, Ohio. on Sept. 29. to duel the Dayton Flyers. The match is set to start at 7 p.m. E.T.