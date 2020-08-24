The only constant in life is change. And the look around UK Athletics continued changing Monday afternoon.
Hours after Kentucky announced the hiring of Bruiser Flint to the basketball staff, DePaul officially announced assistant A.D. DeWayne Peevy would be headed to Chicago to become the school’s new Director of Athletics.
“I will miss ‘My Old Kentucky Home,’” Peevy said in a statement. “College athletics have been my heartbeat for as long as I can remember. From the University of Montevallo... and most recently at the University of Kentucky, watching young men and women grow and compete has been the center of my universe. At UK, I was unbelievably fortunate to fulfill that passion and enjoy the privilege to play a small part in the lives of our student-athletes.”
“If that alone was the impact Kentucky had on our lives, it would be worth it alone. But perhaps more than that, we are leaving family... we’ve been embraced – and become a part of – Big Blue Nation,” he continued. “The relationships we have built at Kentucky will last a lifetime. For us to walk away from that is difficult, but we do so knowing that we will always be a part of BBN and will keep a close eye on the success of the Wildcats.”
“I want to thank Dr. Eli Capilouto, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari for their leadership, guidance and the opportunity of a lifetime at UK as I try to instill so many of the values I learned from them at DePaul.
Peevy’s departure is the second that has hit Kentucky Athletics this month. Former associate head coach Kenny Payne left for the New York Knicks a couple of weeks ago.
"DeWayne is someone I trust wholeheartedly, to the point where he became the center of our scheduling and worked hand-in-hand with me on just about everything we do," Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari said in a press release. "It made it so that he and I talked every day, oftentimes multiple times a day."
Peevy played a role in fundraising efforts, planning and media relations and served as the liaison to the SEC and SEC Network offices. He was an important figure in Kentucky basketball’s day-to-day operations.
"DeWayne is already a well-respected leader in college athletics, as he has shown the ability to be effective in numerous areas of athletics administration," Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said. "At UK, his impact will be felt for years to come... we will be able to enjoy the memories of the successes in our program we experienced together."
Peevy joined the UK athletic department in 2008. He became the deputy director of athletics in 2013.