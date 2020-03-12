The NCAA announced today that the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring sport championships, have been canceled.
This followed the cancelation of conference tournaments by the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big East and nine others.
Kentucky athletes reacted to the news on Twitter and Instagram:
Wow.. speechless. What a year so far. Stay safe everyone. Prayers for all.— Johnny Juzang (@JohnnyJuzang) March 12, 2020
😰— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) March 12, 2020
Brothas for life💙💙 pic.twitter.com/vK8er88tCJ— Brennan Canada (@brennanc14) March 12, 2020
God. That’s what we need. Period— Immanuel Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) March 12, 2020
Love my brothers man ❤️😥 pic.twitter.com/qn301JhItu— Johnny Juzang (@JohnnyJuzang) March 12, 2020
played my last game and didn’t even know it..— Jaroooo 🐐 (@jaida_roper) March 12, 2020
I’m bout to binge clean .. my lil feelings hurt 💔— Jaroooo 🐐 (@jaida_roper) March 12, 2020
The men's team finished the season 25-6, finishing first in the SEC a 15-3 conference record. The final game for the team came last Saturday, when it made an 18-point second-half comeback to defeat Florida.
The women's team's season ended in the SEC Tournament Semifinals with a 77-59 loss to Mississippi State. The squad finished the year 22-8, and garnered the No. 3 seed by going 10-6 in conference play.