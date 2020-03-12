8:44:15 UKvsTennesseept2MBB2020

Kentucky graduate student forward Nate Sestina is swarmed in high fives by his teammates during the senior night ceremony before the University of Kentucky vs. Tennessee men's basketball game on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK lost 81-73. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

The NCAA announced today that the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring sport championships, have been canceled.

This followed the cancelation of conference tournaments by the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big East and nine others. 

Kentucky athletes reacted to the news on Twitter and Instagram:

College basketball, my brothers, and coaches... thank you 💙

I LOVE YOU GUYS MANNN😭😭😩😢

The men's team finished the season 25-6, finishing first in the SEC a 15-3 conference record. The final game for the team came last Saturday, when it made an 18-point second-half comeback to defeat Florida. 

The women's team's season ended in the SEC Tournament Semifinals with a 77-59 loss to Mississippi State. The squad finished the year 22-8, and garnered the No. 3 seed by going 10-6 in conference play. 

