Kentucky baseball (3-0) defeated Jacksonville State (0-3) 15-1 on Sunday, earning its first series sweep of the season.
Graduate student Tyler Bosma was credited with the win on the mound for the Wildcats, pitching five innings and notching three strikeouts.
Bosma allowed three hits for JSU’s lone run of the ballgame, a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning.
Three Wildcats played relief in the winning effort, with the first being junior Zack Lee who entered the game after Bosma.
Lee pitched just two innings but recorded three strikeouts. He did not allow a single Gamecock hit during his time on the mound, allowing just three batters to reach base, one via walk and two via HBP.
After Lee, both graduate student Daniel Harper and sophomore Wyatt Hudepohl entered the game, pitching one inning each.
Harper faced just three batters, forcing all three to flyout, while Hudepohl faced four batters, notching one strikeout and forcing two flyouts while walking one batter.
Two Cats notched homeruns in the win, both in the final two innings of the game, with senior infielder Jacob Plastiak going yard in the eighth inning for two RBIs, and redshirt freshman Nolan McCarthy hitting one out of the park in the ninth inning for a grand slam.
McCarthy’s homerun was his only hit of the game, while Plastiak went 3-5 from the batter’s box, though he did not record any RBIs apart from his homer.
Six other Wildcats notched RBIs, each with just one, with UK scoring 12 of its 15 runs in the final two innings.
Graduate student Adam Fogel scored the first run of the night for UK in the top of the first inning, hitting a sacrifice fly to center field to score outfielder Hunter Jump.
After JSU tied the game 1-1 in the second inning, junior infielder Chase Estep doubled to right center field in the sixth inning, scoring Plastiak to retake the lead.
Senior Kirk Liebert doubled down the right field line in the seventh inning to score Daniel Harris IV to add to Kentucky’s lead, before the floodgates opened in the eighth.
Both Estep and Liebert scored their runs against Jacksonville State redshirt junior Trey Fortner, who would remain in the game entering the eighth.
After allowing one run in the inning, Fortner was pulled from the game by JSU, which did not stop the bleeding.
Facing four different batters in the final two innings, Kentucky turned its close series win into an exclamation point blowout as it heads back to Lexington.
With the win, Kentucky swept the Gamecocks on the road, heading back to Kentucky Proud Park without a scratch.
The Cats will look to build off their sweep this Wednesday, Feb. 23, in a one game set against Bellarmine The game will serve as UK’s home opener and is currently scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. EST.