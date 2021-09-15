Kentucky baseball has released their conference schedule for the 2022 season, their sixth under head coach Nick Mingione.
Last year the Wildcats finished the season with an overall record of 29-23 (12-18 SEC.) Kentucky had an even-split five home and five away series, finishing 6-9 both at Kentucky Proud Park and on the road.
This season, the Wildcats start conference play on March 18-20 heading west to Fayetteville, Ark. to duel the Razorbacks for the first time since 2019.
Kentucky will host the Georgia Bulldogs on March 25-27 for the first home conference series of the season.
The full SEC slate can be found below:
- March 18-20- at Arkansas
- March 25-27- vs Georgia
- April 1-3- vs Ole Miss
- April 8-10- at Texas A&M
- April 14-16- at Missouri
- April 22-24- vs Vanderbilt
- April 29-May 1- at Florida
- May 6-8- vs Tennessee
- May 13-15- at South Carolina
- May 19-21- vs Auburn