After waiting ten days since its last game action, the Cats finally know who they’re tasked with taking down in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
On ESPN’s Women’s Selection Special, Kentucky was announced as the No. 4 seed in the Riverwalk region. The Cats match up with No. 13 seed Idaho State in the event’s first round.
Kentucky went 17-8 (10-7 SEC*) during regular season play, finishing fifth in the conference standings with its effort. Rhyne Howard claimed the SEC Player of the Year award for the second straight season, and was named First-Team All-SEC for the third year in a row. She has made the conference’s top award team every year she has been in Lexington.
Chasity Patterson earned an SEC All-Defensive team selection behind a 3.0 steal per game average. She and Howard look to lead the Cats deep into March. Kentucky battles the Bengals on Mar. 21, the tournament's opening day, at 2:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.
Like the men’s championship, the women’s title chase is happening in one area. San Antonio is serving as the main event host, with Frisco and Austin also holding first round contests. Five different venues – the Alamodome (two courts), Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center and the UTSA Convocation Center – will be utilized for the Round of 64. San Antonio is the only city that sees games after that, with the Alamodome as the lone location for the Sweet Sixteen onward.
Kentucky’s entire region, in bracket matchup order, is listed below:
1. UCONN vs. 16. High Point
8. Syracuse vs. 9.South Dakota State
5. Iowa vs. 12. Central Michigan
4. KENTUCKY vs. 13. Idaho State
6. Michigan vs. 11. Florida Gulf Coast
3. Tennessee vs. 14. Middle Tennessee
7. Virginia Tech vs. 10. Marquette
2. Baylor vs. 15. Jackson State
*SEC record includes conference tournament games.