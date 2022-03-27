The Kentucky track and field team was on the road for a double meet as the team begins the back end of its season.
Some Wildcats participated in the Raleigh Relays held at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina on the campus of North Carolina State University.
Another group of runners traveled further south to Austin, Texas where the 94th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays would take place. This competition would happen at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.
Starting off with the Raleigh Relays, Kentucky would start its involvement out in the womens 10,000 Meter. Kentucky saw three runners compete in this event starting out with Louisville native Kaitlin Lacy, who would run the just over six-mile distance in 34:55.36, ranking 39th in the event. This time would rank sixth in UK Track and Field history.
Next, senior Sophie Carrier would come in at 83rd in the field with a time of 36:58.04. Not far behind her would be junior Sarah Michels who would record a time of 37:12.02, coming in 85th overall.
Meanwhile in Austin, a separate group of Cats would run. Kentucky would start its involvement in this competition with the womens long jump. Kentucky would have two long jumpers compete in the event, in freshman Sophie Galloway and junior Annika Williams.
In the event, Galloway and Williams would tie BYU jumper Halley Folsom with a jump of 5.65m.
The next event would be the womens javelin throw, where again Galloway and Williams would represent the Cats. Winning this event was Cornell’s Beatrice Juskeviciute with a throw of 48.12m.
UK would see Williams finish in eighth in the event, throwing her javelin 36.93m and Galloway finishing in eleventh with a throw of 35.80m.
Next up would be the womens 800 Meter Run. As for the Wildcats, they would only have one participant in the Arkansas transfer Galloway. She would record a 15th place finish, running the distance in 2:30.45. This would finish the Cats participation in Austin.
Next up for Kentucky, the Cats will travel to Gainesville, Florida to participate in the Florida Relays. The events are scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 31 through Saturday, April 2 at the Percy Beard Track on the University of Florida campus.