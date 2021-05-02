No. 24 Kentucky (12-4-2) upset No. 11 New Hampshire (8-2-1) 2-0 in the second round of the NCAA Soccer Championships Sunday afternoon.
Freshman defender Jalen Bigby recorded the first goal of his collegiate career in the 85th minute to put the Wildcats in front two goals, sealing the deal on the victory and advancing Kentucky to the round of 16 later this week.
Before Bigby made the play of his career so far, Kentucky jolted ahead 1-0 behind a goal from midfielder Bailey Rouse assisted on by Trey Asensio in the 35th minute, giving the Wildcats the lead before halftime. The header off Asensio’s left foot recorded Rouse’s third goal of the season for the senior.
A red card for Oneil Smith-Elias in the 14th minute forced New Hampshire to play a man down for the final 76 minutes of the match. New Hampshire was awarded three other yellow cards throughout the match, Kentucky was awarded only one all afternoon.
Kentucky trailed the shot count 6-4 at the half and 3-1 on their on goal attempts but the lone shot attempt was the difference maker along with goalkeeper Enrique Facusse’s strong showing between the pipes, recording three saves in the first half.
The Wildcats dominated the second half, using the numbers game to their advantage, racking up three corner kicks (six overall) compared to two for New Hampshire. Kentucky had their way in regard to cutting the field in half, forcing New Hampshire to shift defensively most of the second half which led to Bigby’s deciding goal.
Kentucky finished with seven shots, three of which were on goal along with three saves, 16 fouls and one offside call. Bailey and Bigby both finished with one goal on one shot attempt while Asensio’s lone assist led both teams in the category. New Hampshire ended their season with three shots on goal on eight attempts, one save and 12 fouls.
Kentucky will continue their road to the national championship game this Thursday as they await the winner of Sunday’s matchup between No. 5 Wake Forest and No. 25 Coastal Carolina.