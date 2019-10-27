7:56:47 FB vs. Mizzou

Coming into the season, the Kentucky Football defense was much maligned. The losses of Josh Allen and many key secondary players led many to expect a big drop off in the unit’s performance.

After Saturday night's 29-7 victory over the Missouri Tigers, the defense appears to be getting back to a dominant form. Missouri players were swarmed by Kentucky’s defense to the tune of four fumbles, four sacks, less than four yards per carry and under six yards per passing attempt.

“You have to credit coach White and the defensive coaches,” head coach Mark Stoops told reporters. “They’ve done a really good job. And our players, I’m just proud of them.”

Defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr, who recorded two sacks and one forced fumble, knows the unit started a little slow, but never lost faith in its ability to play well. 

“It just took some time, a little bit more time than we would have wanted to just gel,” he said. “But we always knew...what type of defense we could be.”

This game was the second straight where Kentucky’s opponent failed to dent the scoreboard in the first half. Not even last year’s renowned group accomplished that feat, with the last instance coming in 2014. Against SEC schools, it last happened in 1988.

The key to unlocking the cohesiveness the defense has shown, according to linebacker DeAndre Square. He says it comes from the bonding they’ve done off the field.  

“We started to get closer and closer as a team. We care for each other now,” Square said after the game. “The first bye week that we had, we had a nice talk as a team, and just decided that we need to get to know each other. We care for each other. You can see out there, it’s more like an emotional thing.”

An example of this happened after the game. As Square came to speak to reporters, he passed by freshman linebacker J.J. Weaver, and said “I’m proud of you bro." With Kash Daniel inactive, and other outside linebackers being somewhat restricted by injury, Weaver saw his first action of the season.

He only recorded one tackle, but it was a big one, dragging down running back Tyler Badie on a 3rd-and-18 screen pass as Missouri was marching deeper into Kentucky territory. Tiger kicker Tucker McCann would miss the ensuing field goal, keeping the game scoreless early on.

“It was the best feeling ever,” Weaver told reporters when asked about not only playing, but contributing and making plays. “Best feeling ever.”

The unit has another opportunity to heal up and grow even tighter as the second bye week arrives. With three of the last four games in the confines of Kroger Field – and the only road trip being a short one to Nashville - it has a chance to build upon the success and end the year on a strong note.

