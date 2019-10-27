Kentucky defensive back Jamari Brown tackles Missouri running back Tyler Badie during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Coming into the season, the Kentucky Football defense was much maligned. The losses of Josh Allen and many key secondary players led many to expect a big drop off in the unit’s performance.
After Saturday night's 29-7 victory over the Missouri Tigers, the defense appears to be getting back to a dominant form. Missouri players were swarmed by Kentucky’s defense to the tune of four fumbles, four sacks, less than four yards per carry and under six yards per passing attempt.
“You have to credit coach White and the defensive coaches,” head coach Mark Stoops told reporters. “They’ve done a really good job. And our players, I’m just proud of them.”
Defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr, who recorded two sacks and one forced fumble, knows the unit started a little slow, but never lost faith in its ability to play well.
“It just took some time, a little bit more time than we would have wanted to just gel,” he said. “But we always knew...what type of defense we could be.”
A UK majorette performs during Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
A UK band conductor leads the UK band during Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Ten year old Cat Walk Kid of the Game, Taytum Jackson, leads UK during Cat Walk before the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall high fives teammates as they run onto the field for the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Brandin Echols (26) is walked off of the field after being hurt during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky defensive back Jamari Brown tackles Missouri running back Tyler Badie during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Sawyer Smith (12) points to the crowd during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali celebrates a play during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri defensive back DeMarkus Acy jumps on a fumbled ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Bryce Oliver (85) catches a wild ball during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Bryce Oliver (85) celebrates after a wild catch during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke carries the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) gets tackled during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky running back AJ Rose moves the advances the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. celebrates a run during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) avoids a tackle during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) and Kentucky Wildcats running back AJ Rose (10) celebrate after a UK touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
A UK cheerleader waves the UK flag after a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. hands off the ball to running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. tosses the ball to running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. lunges forward for a touchdown during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) reaches the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is lifted into the air after scoring a touchdown during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. celebrates a touchdown during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. runs the ball down the field during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant has trouble keeping control of the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Austin Dotson (61) watches the game on the big screen during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell passes the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri running back Tyler Badie chases down a ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats (22) celebrates after making a tackle during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Assistant Head Coach Vince Marrow watches the game from the sidelines during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
UK fans dance in the rain during the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. and running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. stand in the heavy rain during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The Missouri offense lines up against the Kentucky defense during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith hands off the ball to running back AJ Rose during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. waits to be interviewed following the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is interviewed following the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) kisses his son, Lynn Bowden III, after the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) hugs his family after the University of Kentucky vs. University of Missouri football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff
Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel makes his way through Cat Walk before the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
The University of Kentucky color guard performs before the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Fans stand for the national anthem bafore the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky cheerleaders enter the field before the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky defensive lineman Marquan McCall high fives teammates as they run onto the field for the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali celebrates a play during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri defensive back DeMarkus Acy jumps on a fumbled ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke carries the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky running back AJ Rose moves the advances the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. celebrates a run during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky students wave for free t-shirts during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Bryce Oliver drops a pass during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. lunges forward for a touchdown during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky players celebrate a during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky punter Max Duffy punts the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
A referee waits in the rain during a timeout in the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. runs the ball down the field during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant has trouble keeping control of the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell passes the ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Missouri running back Tyler Badie chases down a ball during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali returns a punt during the game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky won 29-7. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff
This game was the second straight where Kentucky’s opponent failed to dent the scoreboard in the first half. Not even last year’s renowned group accomplished that feat, with the last instance coming in 2014. Against SEC schools, it last happened in 1988.
The key to unlocking the cohesiveness the defense has shown, according to linebacker DeAndre Square. He says it comes from the bonding they’ve done off the field.
“We started to get closer and closer as a team. We care for each other now,” Square said after the game. “The first bye week that we had, we had a nice talk as a team, and just decided that we need to get to know each other. We care for each other. You can see out there, it’s more like an emotional thing.”
An example of this happened after the game. As Square came to speak to reporters, he passed by freshman linebacker J.J. Weaver, and said “I’m proud of you bro." With Kash Daniel inactive, and other outside linebackers being somewhat restricted by injury, Weaver saw his first action of the season.
He only recorded one tackle, but it was a big one, dragging down running back Tyler Badie on a 3rd-and-18 screen pass as Missouri was marching deeper into Kentucky territory. Tiger kicker Tucker McCann would miss the ensuing field goal, keeping the game scoreless early on.
“It was the best feeling ever,” Weaver told reporters when asked about not only playing, but contributing and making plays. “Best feeling ever.”
The unit has another opportunity to heal up and grow even tighter as the second bye week arrives. With three of the last four games in the confines of Kroger Field – and the only road trip being a short one to Nashville - it has a chance to build upon the success and end the year on a strong note.