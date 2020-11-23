In recent weeks, we've seen Kentucky football, soccer and volleyball games altered due to COVID. Basketball hasn't yet begun, but can now be added to the list.
The Wildcats' second game of the year, scheduled versus Brad Calipari and Detroit-Mercy, has been postponed due to a positive COVID test in the Titan program, the team announced Monday evening.
Change to Detroit Mercy's season opening schedule as the Titans will not be traveling to Kentucky this week #DetroitsCollegeTeam 🔗https://t.co/Dy1mgv9V4S pic.twitter.com/fhtzI2rDTZ— Detroit Mercy MBB (@DetroitMBB) November 24, 2020
The press release from Detroit reports the positive test was from a member of the support staff. No players or coaches have tested positive, but "a few members of the team are in isolation due to contact tracing", according to the report.
"We believe the decision to cancel our games and not travel is best for everyone's health and safety," Detroit athletics director Robert C. Vowels Jr. said. "Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have done a great job abiding by all the guidelines put forth... it unfortunately was able to get inside our program."
"At this point, we are hopeful that it is isolated to one individual and we will take the time this week to make sure everyone stays healthy and tests negative and hope to start our season next week."
Kentucky's other two showcase games, against Morehead State and Richmond, remain on as scheduled. Friday evening's contest between the Spiders and Eagles is also currently still set to take place.
Both Kentucky and Detroit-Mercy have expressed a desire to reschedule their game and the other Titans' games, and are working in coordination with the Gazelle group to do so, according to UK Athletics.