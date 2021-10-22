Kentucky women’s soccer dropped their seventh consecutive match on Thursday, falling 2-1 to Alabama in overtime in Tuscaloosa.
The loss keeps the Wildcats winless in SEC play, now 0-7.
UK scored first in the 14’ when Paige Archbold sent a long ball to the right side of the field to Marissa Bosco. While holding the ball away from two Crimson Tide defenders, Bosco fired a shot past Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone into the bottom of the net.
However, the Cats lead would not last for long. In the 36’ Alabama midfielder Reyna Reyes capitalized from a free kick, slotting home the ball after a cross into the box from midfielder Felicia Knox.
After an eventful first half, the teams were deadlocked at 1-1.
Kentucky would start the second half on the attack, holding possession in Alabama’s half of the pitch.
In the 49’, Jordyn Rhodes fired a shot at goal, but Crone was quick to send it away.
Just four minutes later, Alabama had a chance of their own with Alabama forward Riley Tanner getting a good shot at goal, but it was ultimately saved by UK keeper Laura Nielsen.
In the 64’, Hannah Richardson had an opportunity to give UK the lead but her shot went just wide, keeping the score tied at 1-1.
The Wildcats would continue to shoot at Crone, totalling ten shots in the second half alone. However, they were not able to break through, leaving the score tied at the end of all 90 minutes.
The players came back onto the pitch for overtime, hoping to score the golden goal for their respective team.
Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, that hope did not last long as in the 91’ minute, a beautiful link-up between Crimson Tide midfielder Kat Rogers and Riley Tanner led to a Tanner goal, giving Alabama a 2-1 overtime victory.
Both Crone and Nielsen were on top of their game, with both each totalling six saves each.
Kentucky will search for their first conference victory of the season next on Sunday, Oct. 24, as they play Missouri at The Bell at 2 p.m. E.T.