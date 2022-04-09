Kentucky baseball (19-12) earned its first road SEC win of the season, beating Texas A&M (18-12) 7-3 in College Station on Friday, with the win all the more impressive as the Wildcats were without a starting pitcher for the second consecutive game.
Having lost its usual Friday night pitcher Cole Stupp for the season against Georgia, Wildcat fans and players alike surely felt their hearts drop when Saturday pitcher Darren Williams, a graduate transfer from Eastern Kentucky, left his start against Ole Miss under similar circumstances.
While Williams seemed to insist he won’t miss significant time, he would not be ready for his scheduled start against the Aggies on Friday, with the series starting one day earlier on Thursday.
With Kentucky already opting to go for a ‘by-committee’ style of pitching in Stupp’s absence, questions arose about whether or not the team could afford to burn that many bullpen arms, especially when game one went into extra innings before the Aggies walked in off in the 11th, and the game series clinching game would surely need relievers for the back half.
Luckily for Kentucky, graduate student Sean Harney took on more of the workload on Thursday, pitching all extra innings for the Wildcats for a total of five innings alone while UK’s other arms, Mason Hazelwood and Ryan Hagenow combined for the other five together.
With only three arms burned in the extra inning loss, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione felt comfortable opting to once again turn to a series of pitchers each dividing the workload, with four Cats pitching in game two.
The move would prove to be the right call, at least ahead of the series finale, with the Wildcats coming alive late to win 7-3 and tie the series.
Junior Zack Lee started on the mound, though he was far from a traditional starter, pitching two innings and recording two strikeouts and three walks against 11 batters.
While the numbers don’t immediately invoke a sense of awe, they were exactly what Mingione was looking for, with the puppet master pulling Lee after his two innings, seeing as the right-handed upperclassman played his role to perfection.
His replacement, graduate student Daniel Harper, filled a similar role, with Harper even going on to secure the overall win on the mound for UK, his first of the season.
Harper pitched three innings against Texas A&M, facing 11 batters and allowing one earned run.
With Harper on the bump, Kentucky added three runs in the third inning, with right fielder Adam Fogel notching two RBI by himself with a single to left field.
Feeling satisfied with what Harper had to offer on the mound, Mingione pulled his strings and inserted freshman right-handed pitcher Mason Moore in his place.
Despite showing potential early in the season, Moore became the first pitcher in the ‘by-committee’ system to truly fail to live up to his role, showing his inexperience and unfamiliarity with hostile Division-1 environments, only having played one other road game, UK’s 20-7 loss to Indiana.
Mingione kept his string tight, pulling Moore after only two batters faced, but not before he gave up two Aggie runs to allow Texas A&M to get back within one.
Looking to stop the bleeding, Mingione opted to insert Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil, who did just that.
Guilfoil went on to pitch the final four innings, the longest tenure of any UK pitcher on Friday, facing 17 batters and securing eight strikeouts, a new season high for the junior.
His efforts were enough to earn him the save, his third of the season, while Kentucky’s batters added three more runs in the eighth inning.
Having secured the win in game two, Kentucky looks to win the series on Saturday in game three.
The series against the Aggies also serves as just the second road conference series of the year for the Wildcats, after back-to-back homestands against Georgia and Ole Miss.
With Tyler Bosma, UK’s Sunday starter, the only weekend name ready to go prior to the series beginning, all eyes turn to him to see how deep into the game he’s able to go, and how effective he can be against the Aggies’ offense.
Game three against Texas A&M is currently slated for Saturday, April 9, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.