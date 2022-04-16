The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats were unable to knock off the No. 6 Arkansas in a close finish on Friday evening that ultimately led to a 2-1 win in favor of the Razorbacks.
The Wildcats now have an overall record of 28-10 with an 8-5 conference record, while the Razorbacks are 31-7 with a 10-3 SEC win-loss.
Both top-10 teams battled it out long and hard, with Arkansas getting a run in the first, and Kentucky tying the score in the third, but eventually Hannah Gammill’s home run in the fourth was enough to edge out the 2-1 victory for Arkansas.
UK Pitchers Sloan Gayan and Tatum Spangler had a solid performance Friday evening, only allowing two runs on six hits between them, with three strikeouts.
Hannah McEwen had the play of the night when robbing a home run hit by Renee Abernathy that would have given the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
Chenise Dolce was a key player in the contest, recording nine total strikeouts against Kentucky.
Erin Coffel was the key player in the game for UK, the only Wildcat that recorded two hits.
The Wildcats will get another shot at the Razorbacks on Saturday, April 16th at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.