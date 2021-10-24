Kentucky women’s soccer (7-9-2) took down Missouri (6-9) 2-0 in their home finale for their first SEC win of the season.
Both teams finished the game tied in shots 14-14 and shots on target 5-5, but two UK goals were the difference.
Freshman goalie Laura Nielsen was perfect for Kentucky with five saves.
Kentucky took control from the first whistle. Not 6’ had gone by, when Jordyn Rhodes scored the first goal of the night to give Kentucky a 1-0 lead. She was assisted by Hannah Richardson and Marissa Bosco on the play.
Going into the half Missouri outshot the Cats 9-5 with Nielsen recording three saves in the half. It’s the first time the Wildcats have carried a lead into the half since their 4-0 win over Bellarmine on Sept. 19. The victory over the Knights also stood as the last time Kentucky had won a game this season.
Kentucky held the upper hand in the second half, outshooting the Tigers 9-5 while Nielsen recorded two more saves.
UK doubled their lead in the second half, thanks to Ulfa Ulfarsdottir who found the net unassisted in the 76’ of play.
The final whistle would blow, getting Kentucky back in the win column for the first time in over a month.
Kentucky will conclude their regular season this Thursday, Oct. 28, in Knoxville to battle the Tennessee Volunteers. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. E.T and will air on the SEC Network+.