The Wildcats (6-4-2) came up short after a late goal put South Carolina (8-2) up 2-1 at The Bell. The loss marks Kentucky’s second at home and third in the SEC this season as the ‘Cats still search for their first conference win.
Both teams shot an even 10 attempts, but the game was won with accuracy as the Gamecocks racked up two goals on five shots on target while Kentucky was only able to score one goal on three shots on target. South Carolina controlled possession 56-44 at the end of each half.
Kentucky entered the game coming off a 1-0 overtime road loss to the Florida Gators. The Gators were able to find the goal in the second minute of overtime to drop the ‘Cats to 0-2 in conference play.
Kentucky started off hot, as Jordyn Rhodes took a quick shot in the opening minute, though the first 25 minutes of play were scoreless with neither team able to get a shot on target.
South Carolina’s Jyllissa Harris found the back of the net off an assist by Lauren Chang to break the tie following a corner kick in ‘29.
Not two minutes later in the 31st minute of play — Rhodes was fouled in the box and was awarded a penalty kick. South Carolina’s goalkeeper Heather Hinz dove right, but the ball sailed left to score the equalizer for the Wildcats.
Both teams continued to put up shots, but none could find the mark as they entered halftime tied 1-1. Though both teams had an even six shots each, South Carolina led the first half with four shots on target to Kentucky’s one.
Out of the break, South Carolina found momentum as the Gamecocks compiled three-straight shot attempts within the first 15 minutes out of the break, though none were on target. The ‘Cats countered with two shots on goal — both were saved by Hinz.
Nearly 30 minutes went by without a goal, but South Carolina’s Catherine Barry found the net off the assist by Remi Swartz to put the Gamecocks ahead with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.
The ‘Cats hit the road once again has they head to Starkville to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their fourth conference matchup of the season. The game is set for 7 p.m. E.T. and will air on the SEC Network.