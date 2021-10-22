Kentucky women’s golf finished tied for fifth out of 19 teams at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C.
After 54 holes of golf, UK finished with a score of 1-under-par. The Wildcats shot an 4-under-par 284 in round one, followed by a 2-under-par 290 second round, finishing with a 1-over-par performance in round three.
The Wildcats finished 16 strokes behind tournament winner Wake Forest, who shot under par all three rounds.
Jensen Castle led the way for Kentucky, finishing tied for 13th overall. After shooting 1-over-par in round one, she caught fire in round two, posting three bridies on the front nine and finished the round with a score of 3-under-par. She found success in round three, shooting 2-under-par.
Marissa Wenzler finished tied for 26th with an overall score of 216. She shot a 3-under-par in round one but could not keep up the success in round two, posting a 5-over-par. She found that earlier success in round 3 though, shooting 2-under-par.
María Villanueva Aperribay finished right behind Wenzler with a score of 217, good for tied for 29th.
Laney Frye, a 2021 SEC All-Freshman selection, finished tied for 35th. Sophomore she stumbled in the finale with a 77. She was tied for second place after Friday’s 4-under-par 68 and was tied for 11th heading into Sunday after a 73 in the second round.
Marta López Echevarría finished 93rd, shooting a score of 22-over-par across all three rounds.
The Wildcats will close its fall season at The Ally in West Point, MS, which will take place between Oct. 25-27.