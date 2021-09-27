Kentucky women’s golf finished fourth out of 15 teams in their second tournament of the 2021-22 season at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, TN.
The University of Oregon won the tournament, shooting 26-under-par.
After the first 18 holes of golf, UK sat at seventh overall with a score of 3-over-par. Junior Jensen Castle finished tied for second individually, shooting 6-under-par. 2021 All-SEC freshman Laney Frye finished even with a score of 72.
On Saturday, Kentucky improved all the way up to fourth. Castle led the way once again, shooting a 70 which was just two strokes off the lead. She remained tied for second. Frye improved from her performance on Friday, moving up to eighth after shooting a 69.
The third and final round saw Castle finish at even-par, resulting in a third-place individual finish for the junior. Laney Frye was unable to move up the leaderboard, as her 1-under-par effort pushed her down to tenth. María Villanueva Aperribay had her best round with a score of 1-under-par, finishing tied for 27th place.
Fifth-year senior Rikke Svejgaard finished tied for 62nd, while junior Marissa Wenzler finished tied for 73rd.
“I thought the effort was really good. I think we played some resilient and committed golf,” Kentucky’s head coach Golda Borst said. “We could have had some putts drop and go our way but overall I think kit was a very solid week.”
The Wildcats next tournament will take place from Oct. 15-17, at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.