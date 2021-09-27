Castle caddy

Jensen Castle and her caddie, Tom Moylan, discussed strategy Sunday during the championship match of the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Castle became the first University of Kentucky golfer to win the event. Darren Carroll | USGA

Kentucky women’s golf finished fourth out of 15 teams in their second tournament of the 2021-22 season at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, TN.

The University of Oregon won the tournament, shooting 26-under-par. 

After the first 18 holes of golf, UK sat at seventh overall with a score of 3-over-par. Junior Jensen Castle finished tied for second individually, shooting 6-under-par. 2021 All-SEC freshman Laney Frye finished even with a score of 72.

On Saturday, Kentucky improved all the way up to fourth. Castle led the way once again, shooting a 70 which was just two strokes off the lead. She remained tied for second. Frye improved from her performance on Friday, moving up to eighth after shooting a 69.

The third and final round saw Castle finish at even-par, resulting in a third-place individual finish for the junior. Laney Frye was unable to move up the leaderboard, as her 1-under-par effort pushed her down to tenth. María Villanueva Aperribay had her best round with a score of 1-under-par, finishing tied for 27th place.

Fifth-year senior Rikke Svejgaard finished tied for 62nd, while junior Marissa Wenzler finished tied for 73rd.

“I thought the effort was really good. I think we played some resilient and committed golf,” Kentucky’s head coach Golda Borst said. “We could have had some putts drop and go our way but overall I think kit was a very solid week.”

The Wildcats next tournament will take place from Oct. 15-17, at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Tags