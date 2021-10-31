Kentucky men’s golf finished second out of 14 teams at the Steelwood Collegiate Invite in Loxley, Alabama. The tournament was won by Missouri, who beat Kentucky by two strokes.
The Wildcats jumped three spots after the third round, finishing the final round 5-under-par, their second best score of the tournament. The Cats combined for a score of 849, going 15-under-par for the event.
In the first round, Kentucky shot 1-under-par, with Garrett Wood leading the way shooting 2-under-par. Alex Goff finished close behind at 1-under-par. Campbell Kramer, Jacob Cook, and Zach Norris rounded out the Wildcats’ lineup, all shooting 1-over-par. Kentucky shot a combined 287, finishing the round 1-under-par.
The Cats performed their best in the second round, tying Missouri for best second round performance of any team. Goff led Kentucky shooting 4-under-par, but Cook was close behind shooting 3-under-par. Kramer finished 2-under-par while Wood finished even, to round out Kentucky’s score to 279, 9-under-par.
Kentucky finished the third round 5-under-par off the backs of a couple key performances. Wood led the round finishing 7-under-par, while Kramer followed suit finishing 2-under-par. They were the only two Wildcats to finish under par in the round.
Regardless of the team’s struggles in the third round, they finished with a combined score of 283 to claim second place overall. Wood finished with the best single score of the tournament for Kentucky shooting a combined 207, not going above par in any round.
Kentucky’s golf season will take a hiatus from competition, resuming play Feb. 28, in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate tournament.