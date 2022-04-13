Kentucky mens golf finished up its participation in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial on Tuesday, capping the two-day tournament. 13 teams entered the event with the Wildcats finishing in fifth place. The event was held at the Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Starting out on Monday, the clubs got swinging. Kentucky ended its day tied for sixth with East Carolina at 284.
For the Wildcats, they would be led on the first day by Frankfort, Kentucky native Jacob Cook. In the first round, he would shoot 70, tied for 14th best individual score. His teammate Alex Goff shot the exact same and would join his teammate T14. Redshirt senior Garrett Wood shot 72, tied for 39th in the field.
Also competing individually for Kentucky was Redshirt junior Jay Kirchdorfer, who shot 71, tying for 26th, and junior Cooper Parks who shot a 75, tying for 64th.
The second round got going on Monday at around 3:45 p.m. However, darkness forced the golfers to stop and wait till Tuesday morning to resume play.
At around 8:30 a.m. the golfers got back to action. The second round was led by the trio of Tennessee, the host Virginia, and the Cats, shooting 278.Following them was Liberty with 279 and Charlotte with 281.
Kentucky’s strong performance was led by Wood, this time who shot a 67. The duo of Cook and Campbell Kremer shot 70 in the second round while Hugo Archer shot a 76.
Later in the day, the third round commenced on the course in Charlottesville. This time, Coastal Carolina would lead with a score of 278. Virginia would come in second in the round, shooting a 280. Shooting a 281 and placing third would be Virginia Tech. Tying at 282 would be North Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
For Kentucky in the third round, it would be led by Cook and Goff, who both shot 70. Cook’s overall score would calculate to be a 210.
As a team overall, Kentucky would place fifth behind the top shooting Virginia Cavaliers, Tennessee, North Florida, and Charlotte.
Next for the Cats, they will head to the SEC Championships in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The five-day tournament will be held at the Seaside Golf Club. Competition will start Wednesday, April 20 and continue all the way through Sunday, April 24.