Another top-10 Bluegrass recruit has committed to the Wildcats.
Jordan Lovett, a defensive back out of North Hardin high school, announced Wednesday morning on Kentucky Sports Radio that he will be joining Trojan teammates La’vell Wright and Octavious Oxendine at Kentucky.
COMMITTED...... 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💯💯💯💯💯💎💎💎💎💎Wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for Moms !Thank you ma 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/0GlrOHlv8T— J Ł Ø V Ê 🔮♠️🔮 (@Jordan_Lovett1) May 20, 2020
The safety is a three-star recruit and a top-50 safety in the nation according to Rivals, and a top-10 player in the commonwealth.
Lovett helped his team to a 13-1 record this past season. He lead the state in interceptions with 15 (one shy of the state record) along with 40 tackles and a fumble recovery.
This is the ninth commitment for Kentucky ‘s 2021 recruiting class, and the fourth from the state of Kentucky.
Sports Desk Head Note: This article's publishing was delayed due to the sports desk head's involvement in a different story.