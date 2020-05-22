3:27:07 Belk Bowl

Another top-10 Bluegrass recruit has committed to the Wildcats. 

Jordan Lovett, a defensive back out of North Hardin high school, announced Wednesday morning on Kentucky Sports Radio that he will be joining Trojan teammates La’vell Wright and Octavious Oxendine at Kentucky.

The safety is a three-star recruit and a top-50 safety in the nation according to Rivals, and a top-10 player in the commonwealth.

Lovett helped his team to a 13-1 record this past season. He lead the state in interceptions with 15 (one shy of the state record) along with 40 tackles and a fumble recovery.

This is the ninth commitment for Kentucky ‘s 2021 recruiting class, and the fourth from the state of Kentucky.

