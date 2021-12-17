Kentucky football has wrapped up it’s most successful signing day in the modern era. The Cats’ 2022 class is star-studded, receiving the 11th ranked class in the country, and fourth in the Southeastern Conference (247 Sports).
The 22 signees that chose Kentucky on Wednesday are as follows:
Kiyaunta Goodwin: 5-star OT, No. 19 overall
Barion Brown: 4-star WR, No. 79
Tyreese Fearbry: 4-star EDGE, No. 159
Dane Key: 4-star WR, No. 232
Keaten Wade: 4-star EDGE, No. 231
Deone Walker: 4-star DL, No. 260
Alex Afari: 4-star DB. No. 323
Grant Bingham: 4-star IOL, No. 373
Jordan Anthony: 4-star WR. No. 389
Destin Wade: 4-star ATH, No. 391
Nikolas Hall: 4-star OT, No. 393
Ja’Kobi Albert: 4-star ATH, No. 413
Tayvion Robinson: 3-star WR, No. 464 (Virginia Tech transfer)
Andre Stewart: 3-star CB, No. 519
Quentel Jones: 3-star DL, No. 661
Elijah Reed: 3-star CB, No. 778
Tomiwa Durojaiye: 3-star DL, No. 812
Tashawn Manning: 3-star IOL, No. 857 (Auburn transfer)
Josh Kattus: 3-star TE, No. 1115
Brandon White: 3-star WR, No. 1264
Jackson Smith: 3-star K, No. 1866
Zahquan Frazier: 3-star CB, No. 10 in JUCO
There’s zero doubt that Kentucky has reeled in it’s most talented group to date, but BBN will have to wait in anticipation to see these young men take the field in the blue and white for the first time.
Until then, Kentucky’s task at hand is to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl, on January 1. The game will kick-off at 1 p.m E.T and will air on ABC live from Orlando, Florida.