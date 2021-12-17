1:04:55:Football vs. New Mexico State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches his team from the sideline during the Kentucky vs. New Mexico State football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 56-16. Photo by Jack Weaver | Staff

Kentucky football has wrapped up it’s most successful signing day in the modern era. The Cats’ 2022 class is star-studded, receiving the 11th ranked class in the country, and fourth in the Southeastern Conference (247 Sports). 

The 22 signees that chose Kentucky on Wednesday are as follows:

Kiyaunta Goodwin: 5-star OT, No. 19 overall

Barion Brown: 4-star WR, No. 79

Tyreese Fearbry: 4-star EDGE, No. 159

Dane Key: 4-star WR, No. 232

Keaten Wade: 4-star EDGE, No. 231

Deone Walker: 4-star DL, No. 260

Alex Afari: 4-star DB. No. 323

Grant Bingham: 4-star IOL, No. 373

Jordan Anthony: 4-star WR. No. 389

Destin Wade: 4-star ATH, No. 391

Nikolas Hall: 4-star OT, No. 393

Ja’Kobi Albert: 4-star ATH, No. 413

Tayvion Robinson: 3-star WR, No. 464 (Virginia Tech transfer)

Andre Stewart: 3-star CB, No. 519

Quentel Jones: 3-star DL, No. 661

Elijah Reed: 3-star CB, No. 778

Tomiwa Durojaiye: 3-star DL, No. 812

Tashawn Manning: 3-star IOL, No. 857 (Auburn transfer)

Josh Kattus: 3-star TE, No. 1115

Brandon White: 3-star WR, No. 1264

Jackson Smith: 3-star K, No. 1866

Zahquan Frazier: 3-star CB, No. 10 in JUCO

There’s zero doubt that Kentucky has reeled in it’s most talented group to date, but BBN will have to wait in anticipation to see these young men take the field in the blue and white for the first time. 

Until then, Kentucky’s task at hand is to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl, on January 1. The game will kick-off at 1 p.m E.T and will air on ABC live from Orlando, Florida.

Tags