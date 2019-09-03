UK football offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and select players spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday afternoon to discuss their preparation toward facing visiting opponent Eastern Michigan University this Saturday.
Although the Cats prevailed against EMU in their last matchup in 2017, the win was close as EMU nearly upset UK. Gran acknowledged his disappointment from that game and the desire to get better.
"We got our tail kicked. We absolutely got our tail kicked. We didn't play well enough. It was awful. We have watched the film," Gran said.
Offensive tackle Landon Young is a familiar face from that game. He said that game "upset" him and that he hasn't forgotten about it.
"I know I had a rough game that year. Not having played last season gives me a chance to come back and show people what sort of player I am. We need to go out and show that we can dominate any team," Young said.
Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was a freshman during that game. He only recorded two catches for 19 yards but has come a long way since then. EMU is a team that he says will "bring it."
"Every team is good. We will never overlook a team," Bowden said. "Just gotta protect the ball. They got a lot of good players. Can't pick out one specific person."
Leading the way for the Cats is quarterback Terry Wilson. This second game of the season is starkly different from last year’s second game when the Cats faced rival Florida. Now in his second season under center, Wilson says he feels “more comfortable” moving forward.
“Getting that first game out the way is good because you wait so long for it. I’m ready for this next game and moving forward. I just need to fix my mistakes and get better,” Wilson said.
EMU outgained the Cats in total yardage back in 2017. Outmatching EMU in the passing and running game while getting ahead early this coming Saturday could be the key for the Cats’ offense.