After Kentucky’s 20-13 upset over then-No. 10 ranked Florida Gators on Saturday, the Cats are now ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 poll.
This marks the first time the Wildcats will have been featured in the AP Top 25 Poll since the 2020 preseason, where they started the year 23rd. The USA Today Coaches Poll also tallied Kentucky as No. 14.
Kentucky received 26 votes in last week’s AP poll, which wasn’t enough to crack the rankings.
Other ranked SEC schools after this week’s AP Top 25 includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Auburn and No. 20 Florida.
The jump from unranked to 16th is the highest jump in a week for Kentucky since 2018, when the Benny Snell led Wildcats beat No. 14 Mississippi State, going from unranked to 17th.
The Cats will play their first game as a ranked team this year against the unranked LSU Tigers at Kroger Field on Oct. 9.