Our first glimpse of the blue and white will come a couple days earlier than initially scheduled.
Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Tuesday afternoon that Kentucky's season opener versus Eastern Michigan has been moved to Thursday, September 3rd.
𝘍𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 - 𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩. 3- 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀 - @UKFootball vs. Eastern Michigan in Kroger Field on @SECNetwork https://t.co/8sRTfnNbQa pic.twitter.com/rzal8vkb1I— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 16, 2020
The game's original date of was Saturday, September 5th.
The move comes because of the Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for the 5th from May 2nd due to COVID-19. It's the first time the Derby will be ran outside of May since 1945, and only the second time since 1875.
According to a UK press release, the Thursday game will be the Wildcats' eighth "in modern times", with the last coming against Auburn in October of 2015.
The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.