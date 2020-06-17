14

The sun sets over Kroger Field during the UK vs Florida football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 29-21. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Our first glimpse of the blue and white will come a couple days earlier than initially scheduled. 

Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Tuesday afternoon that Kentucky's season opener versus Eastern Michigan has been moved to Thursday, September 3rd.

The game's original date of was Saturday, September 5th. 

The move comes because of the Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for the 5th from May 2nd due to COVID-19. It's the first time the Derby will be ran outside of May since 1945, and only the second time since 1875. 

According to a UK press release, the Thursday game will be the Wildcats' eighth "in modern times", with the last coming against Auburn in October of 2015. 

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

