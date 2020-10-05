Kentucky men's and women's golf teams kicked off their fall seasons on Monday, teeing off at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club (par-72) in Fayetteville, Ark. Through the first day of competition, the teams find themselves on opposite ends of the scorecards.
The men’s team finds itself near the top of the leaderboard after round one, sitting in second place in the all-SEC field following a 288 (even par) to open play.
Sophomore Alex Goff led the way for the Wildcats by shooting a 3-under-par 69, which tied for the second-best individual score of the first round. Goff found his rhythm in the middle of the course, carding three straight birdies on holes 9-11.
Freshman Campbell Kremer was the second-best performer for the men, as he finished the round at even par with a 72.
All five of UK’s golfers for the men finished in the top-30 for individual score, setting the Wildcats up nicely for round two. They will start the round trailing only rival Tennessee, who finished the round with a 280 (8-under-par.)
"Today was a nice start," UK head coach Brian Craig said. "I am really proud of our grit today. We had some tough holes, but you would have never known it by the way these guys kept their heads high and their attitudes strong.”
The women’s team did not fare as well in its first fall showing, recording a 314 (26-over-par). That score puts them in 12th place out of the 14 SEC schools in attendance.
Freshman Laney Frye finished with the best scorecard for the Wildcats in round one. The former Lexington Christian Academy player shot a 1-under-par 71 in her collegiate debut, which tied for the third best individual score through 18 holes.
"We are so proud of Laney," Kentucky head coach Golda Borst said. "She played with poise and executed her game plan very well... we couldn't be happier for her."
Frye was the only Kentucky player to record a top-40 individual score, leaving the Wildcats with work to do to in round two. Arkansas sits in first place after recording 1-over par (289) on its home course.
"Today was rough," Borst said. "The golf course truly got the better of us, both physically and mentally. We've got a lot of golf ahead of us… we just need to dig in, control what we can and compete."
Round two takes place tomorrow as the men look to keep pace at the top, while the women look to make some adjustments and climb the leaderboard.
The men will be off the tee first on Tuesday, as they will start their second round at approximately 8:58 a.m. Central (9:58 a.m. Eastern). The women are scheduled to tee off around 10:55 a.m. Central (11:55 a.m. Eastern).