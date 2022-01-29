No. 12 Kentucky gymnastics picked up its first SEC win of the season on Saturday, defeating No. 10 Missouri 197.45-196.87 in Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky junior Raena Worley had the winning all-around score with 39.750, which set the record as the highest all-around score by any Kentucky Wildcat since 1996.
The highest overall prior belonged to Jenny Hansen, who competed for UK from 1993-96.
The night started strong for Kentucky in vaulting, with Worley setting a score of 9.925, followed closely by Arianna Patterson who had 9.9. Jillian Procasky, Mackenzie Wilson, and Cally Nixon all scored higher than 9.8 on vault.
UK’s highest collective score of the night came on the uneven parallel bars, with all competitors also scoring above a 9.8. Worley and Nixon scored 9.95 and 9.90 respectively.
On the beam, Shealyn Luksik, Bailey Bunn, and Isabella Magnelli kept the pace for Kentucky, with all three earning a score of 8.50 or higher. Worley and Josie Agneny finished even stronger for the Cats, with scores of 9.9 and 9.775 respectively.
In the floor routine Worley collected a perfect 10 and a 9.95 from judges, earning her a composite score of 9.975. Magnelli, Bunn, and sophomore Hailey Davis rounded out the floor routine well for Kentucky, all scoring 9.8 or higher.
The Wildcats look to continue their winning ways next Friday, Feb. 4, inside Memorial Coliseum, where they host a quad meet featuring Central Michigan, Georgia, and Illinois.
Georgia’s inclusion will stand to make up for the postponement between the Bulldogs and UK in what would have been Kentucky’s home opener.
The quad meet is set to begin at 7 p.m. and is set to air on the SEC Network.