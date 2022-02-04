No. 12 Kentucky gymnastics defeated Georgia, Illinois and Central Michigan in a quad meet on Friday night with a total score of 197.450.
Not only did the Cats take the overall win, but they also had the highest score in each event, with Raena Worley winning the all-round score of 39.725. She outdid her score of 39.650 in the previous meet against Ball State.
Kentucky started off strong in Memorial Coliseum with the vault. Worley earned a 9.9 while Arianna Patterson followed close behind with a 9.875. The rest of the team competing all scored above 9.8 earning them an overall vault score of 49.250.
Going into the uneven bars with the lead, the Cats continued to dominate the scores. Cally Nixon led her team in this event tying her own personal best of a 9.975.
Worley again took the highest overall score with a 9.925 on the balance beam. Bailey Bunn followed close behind with a 9.900 and the team tied its personal best beam score of the season with a 49.275.
To finish the events for the night, Kentucky earned its highest score of the meet with a 49.450 in the floor routine. Worley led with a 9.975 while Anna Haigis achieved a career high of a 9.925.
Kentucky finished with a 49.000+ score in all four events, never giving up its lead.
Bailey Bunn, who faced an injury in the beginning of the season, is contributing more to the team with every meet.
“I see my role as super important right now, whether it's being the person that's cheering the loudest or being in there and scoring as high as I can,” Bunn said.
Kentucky hits the road next week to take on No. 15 Arkansas on Feb. 11 at Barnhill Arena. The meet is set to take place at 8 p.m. EST.