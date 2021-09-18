Kentucky officially added their fifth four-star recruit to the class of 2022 Saturday with edge rusher Tyreese Fearbry, who announced his committment via Twitter.
Yesssirrr COMMITTED @Evolve2tenths @210ths @2_10thsRob @_Drew_55 @ArringtonMod @ImReem700 @CoachWhiteFB @UKCoachStoops @CoachBuffano @UKFootball @SnyderLinwood @TribLiveHSSN @TribStandout pic.twitter.com/lVS7b3T9OW— Tyreese Fearbry (@FearbryTyreese) September 18, 2021
Fearbry had previously committed to Penn State in July. Less than a month later he de-committed “until further notice.” He had previously visited Kentucky’s campus shortly after his aforementioned commitment, but decided just hours after Kentucky‘s 28-23 victory over Chattanooga to move forward as a Wildcat.
The six-foot-five outside linebacker plays for Perry Traditional Academy in Pittsburgh where he’s earned himself a four-star rating by 24/7 Sports. Fearbry was recruited by defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Brad White.
Fearbry is the second edge rusher to commit to Kentucky as part of their 2022 class, the first being Keaten Wade.