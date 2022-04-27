After much speculation, Kentucky has finally landed its first transfer in the form of Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves.
Last weekend, Reeves took a visit to Kentucky before he cut his final list of schools down to five on Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon he made his decision to come to Lexington official.
Kentucky beat out a bevy of school's that were interested in the 6-foot-6 Chicago native, including Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
Reeves averaged 20.1 points during his junior campaign for the Redbirds. He has seen consistent growth in his three seasons in Normal, Illinois. As a freshman, he notched 7.2 points per game, then took a leap his sophomore season, scoring 12.4 a night.
The wing also shot 39 percent from 3-point range last season, a welcomed sight for Kentucky fans who were craving a consistent long ball threat during the 2021-22 year.
With Reeves' addition, head coach John Calipari has a trio of incoming players who are all set to make immediate impacts. The Illinois State transfer joins incoming freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston.
Kentucky is rumored to remain active in the transfer portal, possibly searching for one more guard to join Reeves in the new-look Wildcat backcourt.