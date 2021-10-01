Kentucky adds another recruit to their 2022 class with the official commitment of three star wide receiver Brandon White. White announced his commitment today on Kentucky Sports Radio.
White, a senior, plays for Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati where he’s earned a three star rating by 24/7 sports. He ran a 4.28 on his 40-yard dash and a 10.3 100-yard dash.
The receiver chose Kentucky over offers from West Virginia, Indiana, and Purdue. “I just felt at home,” White said. “It was always that love and that family vibe where it's always genuine.”
White received an offer from the ‘Cats after he impressed scouts during a camp visit in June of this year, returning for an official visit in September before making his decision. When he saw Liam Coen’s offense at Kentucky, he knew Lexington was where he belonged, describing the decision as a “no brainer.”
With the commitment from White, Kentucky now has 15 commits for the class of 2022. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow was the primary recruiter of the receiver.