Kentucky has added another recruit for their 2021 class. This time, it's the top-ranked running back in the Commonwealth.
La’vell Wright, the three-star running back from North Hardin, announced this morning on Kentucky Sports Radio that he has committed to Big Blue. He turned down offers from the likes of Tennessee and Virginia, among others, to stay home.
COMMITTED!! This one is for you EJ🕊#11 @FBCoachThompson @starks_era @ArmedPHorce @vincemarrow @UKCoachStoops @CoachGran #BBN #WhyNotUs pic.twitter.com/drlLeLUPuh— La’Vell wright (@lavell3421) May 6, 2020
Wright is a consensus top-10 player in the state. This past season, Wright rushed for 1,910 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a 13-1 record alongside teammate and fellow future Wildcat, Octavious Oxendine.
Wright is the seventh commitment Kentucky has for the 2021 season – four of which have come in the past two weeks. He is the first in-state running back the Cats have signed in over a decade.