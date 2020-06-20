Former four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American Xavier Peters has decided to transfer from Kentucky to Garden City Community College.
#Transfer Xavier Peters @xavierpeters22 4merly @UKFootball + @FSUFootball set to transfer to Garden City JuCo @GCCC_FOOTBALL @ThomasMinnick7 pic.twitter.com/ebkXXEKw5U— JuCo Football Forer (@JuCoFootballACE) June 20, 2020
The news was first reported by @JuCoFootballAce on Twitter. Rivals reporter Justin Rowland later confirmed the transfer.
Peters, a redshirt freshman this past season, saw playing time in three games after being cleared by the NCAA to play Sept. 10. His first action came against South Carolina later that month, and he recorded one tackle in the 38-14 Vanderbilt win.
Peters' relationship with the Wildcats was a rocky one, as he originally committed to Kentucky in 2018 before decommitting and heading to Florida State. He eventually transferred to Lexington after his lone season as a Seminole to be closer to home.
While Kentucky’s depth at the position remains deep, the loss of the 6’4, 240-pound linebacker definitely stings. The West Chester, Ohio native will be looking for a fresh start at Garden City before likely trying to find a new Division One home in 2021.