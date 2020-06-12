UK unveils new logo

 

This afternoon, Kentucky Men's Basketball shared the jersey numbers for each player on the 2020-2021 roster over Twitter.

The video tweet showed returnees like Dontaie Allen (11) and Keion Brooks Jr. (12) sporting the same number, while giving fans the first glimpse of the jerseys for BBN's next batch of heralded recruits. 

The official roster numbers are below: 

 0  Jacob Toppin
2 Devin Askew
3 B.J. Boston
 5  Terrance Clarke
10  Davion Mintz
11  Dontaie Allen
12  Keion Brooks Jr.
13  Riley Welch
14  Brennan Canada
15  Isaac DeGregorio
20  Zan Payne
21  Camron Fletcher
23  Isaiah Jackson
30  Olivier Sarr
55  Lance Ware

