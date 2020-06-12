This afternoon, Kentucky Men's Basketball shared the jersey numbers for each player on the 2020-2021 roster over Twitter.
The video tweet showed returnees like Dontaie Allen (11) and Keion Brooks Jr. (12) sporting the same number, while giving fans the first glimpse of the jerseys for BBN's next batch of heralded recruits.
The New Era x #LaFamilia 😼 pic.twitter.com/oh4X3jHFU4— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 12, 2020
The official roster numbers are below:
|0
|Jacob Toppin
|2
|Devin Askew
|3
|B.J. Boston
|5
|Terrance Clarke
|10
|Davion Mintz
|11
|Dontaie Allen
|12
|Keion Brooks Jr.
|13
|Riley Welch
|14
|Brennan Canada
|15
|Isaac DeGregorio
|20
|Zan Payne
|21
|Camron Fletcher
|23
|Isaiah Jackson
|30
|Olivier Sarr
|55
|Lance Ware