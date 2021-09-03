The Kentucky men’s cross country team came away with a victory on Friday at the Missouri Opener, which took place at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia, MO. The men finished 1st in the race, with the women’s team placing fourth.
The men’s team kicked off their season winning in imposing fashion, with Sophomore Ethan Kern leading the way for Kentucky, finishing first with a time of 17:36.9.
2020 SEC Freshman of the Year Matt Duval finished third (17:47.2). The Cats’ impressive performance scored 29 points in the 6K race, with four UK runners in the top ten, and seven overall in the top 25.
The men’s first place finish took down the defending SEC Champions in the Arkansas Razorbacks, additionally defeating Missouri and Vanderbilt.
For the women, Senior Perri Bockrath finished ninth (17:28.3) for the Cats in the women’s 5K. Additionally, Kaitlyn Lacy finished 13th (17:33.6), and Rachel Boice finished 21st (17:46.8). The women would finish with four runners in the top-25.
After an impressive performance to kick-off the season, the men and women will be back in action at the Commodore Classic, in Nashville, TN on Friday, Sept. 17.