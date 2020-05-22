9:28:07 UKvsTennesseept2MBB2020

Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells at a referee during the University of Kentucky vs. Tennessee men's basketball game on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK lost 81-73. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Big Blue Nation will have to wait a couple more years before seeing its Cats across the pond.

Kentucky confirmed earlier reports that its game versus Michigan, scheduled for The O2 Arena in London, had been pushed back to 2022 due to concerns COVID-19 pandemic. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe first tweeted about the news.

The London contest, originally supposed to take place on December 6th of this year, was scheduled to kick off a three-game series between the two schools. The series will now begin in Ann Arbor in 2021, followed by the London game in 2022 and ending in 2023 at Rupp Arena. 

Kentucky last squared off against the Wolverines in the 2014 Elite Eight, winning 75-72 before falling to Connecticut in the national championship.

