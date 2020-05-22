Big Blue Nation will have to wait a couple more years before seeing its Cats across the pond.
Kentucky confirmed earlier reports that its game versus Michigan, scheduled for The O2 Arena in London, had been pushed back to 2022 due to concerns COVID-19 pandemic. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe first tweeted about the news.
The Naismith Memorial of Fame will announce this week the Kentucky-Michigan game, set Dec. 6 for The O2 Arena in London, will be pushed back to Dec. 2022.— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 19, 2020
The London contest, originally supposed to take place on December 6th of this year, was scheduled to kick off a three-game series between the two schools. The series will now begin in Ann Arbor in 2021, followed by the London game in 2022 and ending in 2023 at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky last squared off against the Wolverines in the 2014 Elite Eight, winning 75-72 before falling to Connecticut in the national championship.
