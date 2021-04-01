Yahtzee! Kentucky has done it again.
Thursday morning, class of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Grant Bingham committed to Kentucky live on KSR.
He chose the Wildcats over Norte Dame, Northwestern, Arkansas, Michigan, Miami, West Virginia and Nebraska.
Standing at 6’6 and weighing 302 pounds, Bingham is considered a top-300 college football prospect in the country. He’s listed as the third overall player in the commonwealth via 247 Sports.
Bingham’s commitment marks the fourth recruit to commit to UK in the class of 2022, joining Treyveon Longmire, Jeremiah Caldwell and Andre Stewart.