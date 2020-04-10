While several athletes have announced their departure from the University of Kentucky, one has just made his commitment to the Cats.
Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz announced on social media Friday morning that he's now a part of the UK family.
View this post on Instagram
Today begins a new basketball journey for me. To all my teammates and the entire Creighton family, I want to say thank you for the past 4 years of my life. I am grateful for all the experiences I have encountered with you. Everything I have learned will stay with me forever. The relationships I have built with you are lifelong. To all the coaches and various universities that recruited me, I am forever appreciative for your diligent work and interest. With that being said, BBN, I am thrilled, humble and hungry to be part of the UK family! I look forward to earning your trust and respect through my commitment, experience, and hard work every day. I am immensely thankful to the Kentucky Wildcats, Coach Calipari and his staff for extending me an opportunity to continue my college basketball career as a Wildcat. To my new teammates, and fans you can believe and trust in me. I look forward to meeting all of you. I can't wait to arrive to Big Lex and get to work! #TGT (#John16:33)
Mintz is a 6-foot-3 guard who redshirted the 2019-2020 year after suffering an injury in the preseason. In 2018-2019, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
BBN !!! I’M READY - LETS GOOO 🕺🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/zTrVRgqndt— Davion Mintz (@deemintz1) April 10, 2020