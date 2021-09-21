Kentucky has released their full schedule for the 2022 football season, which will be their tenth under head coach Mark Stoops.
Kentucky is currently 3-0 in the 2021 season heading toward the bulk of their SEC schedule hopping on the road against South Carolina this Saturday. The ‘Cats have 7 home games on their schedule this year, with only 5 being on the road, their first being this week.
In 2022 Kentucky added another home game to make a total of 8 home games with only 4 on the road. They open their season at Kroger Field against the Miami Redhawks on September 3 before traveling to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators in the Swamp the next week.
Though the ‘Cats do have their Florida trip two weeks into the season — the bulk of their SEC schedule starts on Oct. 1 when the Wildcats travel to Ole Miss for the first time in since 2010.
Kentucky’s first home SEC game is one week after (Oct. 8) against South Carolina. The 2022 Governor’s Cup game against Louisville is back in Lexington as the ‘Cats wrap up their regular season against the Cardinals on Nov. 26.