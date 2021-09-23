6:47:04 Softball vs. Morehead State

Kentucky Wildcats senior Grace Baalman (3) and sophomore Miranda Stoddard (1) celebrate after a home run during the UK vs. Morehead State game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Cropp Softball Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 13-1. Photo by Jack Weaver | Staff

Kentucky Softball has released their conference schedule for the 2022 season, their 15th under head coach Rachel Lawson.

UK finished their 2021 campaign with an overall record of 43-16. They made it to the NCAA Super Regionals before being eliminated by Alabama. Kentucky had an even split 4 home series and 4 away, finishing 7-5 at home and 6-6 on the road in the regular season.

This season the ‘Cats start their conference schedule on March 18-20, heading down to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to battle the Alabama Crimson Tide in a super regionals rematch.

The Wildcats head home for their SEC Opener on March 25-27 to host the Auburn Tigers.

The full schedule can be found below:

  • March 18-20- at Alabama
  • March 25-27- Auburn
  • April 1-3- at LSU
  • April 8-10- Ole Miss
  • April 15-17- at Arkansas
  • April 22-24- Missouri 
  • April 29-May 1- Mississippi State
  • May 6-8- at South Carolina 
  • May 10-14- 2022 SEC Softball Tournament (Gainesville, Fla.)

