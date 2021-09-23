Kentucky Softball has released their conference schedule for the 2022 season, their 15th under head coach Rachel Lawson.
UK finished their 2021 campaign with an overall record of 43-16. They made it to the NCAA Super Regionals before being eliminated by Alabama. Kentucky had an even split 4 home series and 4 away, finishing 7-5 at home and 6-6 on the road in the regular season.
This season the ‘Cats start their conference schedule on March 18-20, heading down to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to battle the Alabama Crimson Tide in a super regionals rematch.
The Wildcats head home for their SEC Opener on March 25-27 to host the Auburn Tigers.
The full schedule can be found below:
- March 18-20- at Alabama
- March 25-27- Auburn
- April 1-3- at LSU
- April 8-10- Ole Miss
- April 15-17- at Arkansas
- April 22-24- Missouri
- April 29-May 1- Mississippi State
- May 6-8- at South Carolina
- May 10-14- 2022 SEC Softball Tournament (Gainesville, Fla.)