The University of Kentucky rifle team posted a score of 2390 en route to a total team aggregate of 4733 in a victory against Army on Saturday in West Point.
Kentucky (6-1) started the match on Saturday with a score of 2343 in smallbore and clinched the victory with a 2390 in air rifle for the aggregate score of 4733. Army scored a 2309 in smallbore and 2347 in air rifle for a combined score of 4656.
The 2390 air rifle score was the nation’s best, while the aggregate score of 4733 was tied for Kentucky’s best this season. Kentucky’s 4733 makes the Wildcats just one of two teams to have put up that same score more than once this season.
Junior Mary Tucker led the way in the match for the Wildcats, scoring a 594 in smallbore and 599 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1193. All three scores led all players on both teams.
Seniors Richard Clark and Will Shaner also had good days at the range. Clark scored a career-best 598 in air rifle along with a 586 in smallbore for a 1184 aggregate.
Fellow senior Mitchell Nelson posted a 579 in smallbore and 595 in air rifle for a 1174 total. Freshman Allison Buesseler scored a 568 in smallbore and a career-best 598 in air rifle for a 1166 aggregate. All five Wildcats in the air rifle rotation scored a 595 or higher.
Junior Emmie Sellers had a good day as well, scoring a 578 in smallbore and 594 in air rifle for a 1172 aggregate. Junior Mason Hamilton scored a 580 in smallbore and 582 in air rifle for a 1162 aggregate.
Freshmen Kayla Kalenza and Tori Kopelen each had their best days as Wildcats, scoring career-bests in smallbore with Kalenza earning a 581 and Kopelen at 585. In air rifle, Kopelen scored a 585 while Kalenza earned a 575.
Lauren McMahan led the way for Army, scoring a 577 in smallbore and 593 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1170. Claudia Sigel scored a 580 in smallbore and 582 in air rifle for a 1162 aggregate.
Army (0-4) will also begin its 2022 season this weekend. The Black Knights fell in all four of its dual matches in the fall of 2021, losing to Nebraska, Air Force, West Virginia and Ohio State.
Kentucky will be in action Sunday, Jan 16, against North Carolina State.