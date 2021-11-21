The Kentucky Rifle team was on target Saturday morning against Akron, defeating the Zips 4724-4674 at home inside Barker Hall.
“I am happy with the overall team effort today. I think we finished the fall schedule in good shape,” Kentucky head coach Harry Mullins said. “I know the athletes will take advantage of the break we have over the next month and come back motivated and focused in January. Really pleased with Mason Hamilton and Emmie Sellers posting career highs in smallbore in the second relay. They have been working hard and that was good to see.”
Hamilton and Sellers, both juniors, compiled 1175 and 1171 aggregates, respectively. Hamilton’s aggregate was his career best that saw him shoot a 595 in smallbore and 586 in air rifle. Sellers also posted her career-high aggregate with a 584 smallbore score and 587 in air rifle. Fellow junior Jaden Thompson scored a 579 in smallbore and 586 in air rifle for a 1165 aggregate.
Kentucky’s top performers, however, came via the triggers of Olympic medalists Will Shaner and Mary Tucker. Shaner’s 591 in smallbore and 598 in air rifle earned him a 1189 aggregate while Tucker shot a 584 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle for a 1181 aggregate.
With Shaner’s score, he became the seventh rifle athlete to post an aggregate of 1189 or higher this season, joining Tucker, who shot a 1190 in the Kentucky Long Rifle Match last weekend against Murray State and Morehead State.
Seniors Richard Clark and Mitchell Nelson. Clark scored a 1178 aggregate (585 smallbore, 593 air rifle) while Nelson posted a 1176 (584 smallbore, 592 air rifle) to round out the leaderboard.
While Kentucky’s fall season may be over, you can catch the reigning national champions when they return to action Jan. 15-16 at Army to take on the Black Knights and NC State in dual matches.